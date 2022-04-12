Real Madrid vs Chelsea predicted teams: Reece James to drop to the bench

Defending champions Chelsea take on Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night, as they look to secure a place in the Champions League semi-finals having to turn around a 3-1 deficit.

The Blues knocked Los Blancos out last season at the semi-final stage and now the La Liga giants have revenge within their grasp.

Chelsea have not been in good form of late but they were ruthless in a 6-0 win over Southampton on Saturday and will now be looking to carry that momentum into this huge clash.

The London club rested one or two players at Saint Mary’s ahead of the tie but Thomas Tuchel also knew how important it was to win against the Saints and therefore, didn’t make major changes.

Chelsea are without Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley for the trip to Spain and this is how Sport sees the teams lining up at the Bernabeu.

The Chelsea set-up is similar to the first leg, but with some personnel changes, such as Mateo Kovacic coming in for N’Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso coming in for Reece James.

Kovacic was excellent when brought on for the Frenchman at halftime in the first leg and helped Chelsea control the midfield in the second half. As for James, the Englishman was one of the Premier League side’s best players so it will be hard to see him dropped for such a big game.

Real Madrid are expected to line up the same, with only Nacho coming in for the suspended Eder Militao.

It will be interesting to see how Tuchel approaches the clash, as his side needs to score first. Should the Blues achieve that, who knows what might happen?