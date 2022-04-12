Arsenal are reportedly making Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves one of their priority targets for the summer transfer window.

The Portugal international has consistently been one of the most impressive players from outside the Premier League big six in recent years, and it could finally earn him a big move this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are admirers of Neves, who could leave for between £50-60million, while Manchester United. Tottenham and Barcelona are also mentioned as potential suitors.

The report suggests, however, that the Gunners could have the edge over their rivals for a variety of reasons, which could be good news as they look to replace Granit Xhaka, who is mentioned again as being a possible summer target for Roma.

Neves could be too expensive for Barcelona, with Sky noting there’s some uncertainty over their finances ahead of this summer, while Man Utd are yet to formulate their plans as they still haven’t completed a move for a new manager.

The report also notes that Spurs signed Rodrigo Bentancur in January, which perhaps suggests they’ll have cooled interest in Neves.

The 25-year-old is surely good enough for any of these clubs, but Arsenal could be a good move for him, provided they finally get back into the top four this season.