Sadio Mane has scored in each of his last two matches for Liverpool.

The Senegal star tapped home his side’s second goal in their 3-1 first-leg win over Benfica last Tuesday, before netting an equaliser in the weekend’s 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

But on both occasions, Mane’s reaction to putting the ball in the net was subdued.

There was no excitement-fueled celebration, but why?

This was a question posed on Twitter by Liverpool fan and Empire of the Kop editor Jordan Chamberlain.

He wrote: “Two Sadio Mane goals in a row with no celebration. Is it because he’s worried he’s offside, or he is moody about something?”

Indeed, Mane had flirted with the offside line for both of his goals.

But former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique thinks there is an alternative explanation.

“I believe something is bothering him”, replied Enrique, who played 76 Premier League games for Liverpool between 2011 and 2016.

Another theory to explain Mane’s low-key reaction to Sunday’s goal at City was that Mane had been keen for the credit to go to teammate Mo Salah.

Salah set up the goal with a superb assist and Mane was seen pointing to the Egyptian as he walked back towards his own half.