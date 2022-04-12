Video: Cool moment between Guardiola and Milner in tunnel shows the respect from both title contending sides

Manchester City and Liverpool put on a show at the weekend when the pair battled out a 2-2 draw at the Etihad in what was a massive game in the Premier League title race.

The draw benefitted City more and leaves Guardiola’s side a point clear of Jurgen Klopp’s men but the Reds will be happy with the draw after not playing their best for most of the match.

After the game, a cool moment was captured by Man City between City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s James Milner, which can be seen in the video below on the 12th minute.

The Spaniard says to the Liverpool player: “The tiger is back here, James” and proceeds to give the 36-year-old a clash of hands.

It’s nice to see the respect between two top sides.