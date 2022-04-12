Video: Jake Paul tells fans his favourite player and that Liverpool are his favourite team

Celebrity Jake Paul has revealed that his favourite football player is Mohamed Salah and that he is a Liverpool fan now.

In the video below, the 25-year-old states: “I’m starting to get into football more, Mo Salah is a beast and I am a Liverpool fan now”.

Paul is a controversial celebrity and is known for being a bit of a wind-up. The American is currently embarking on a boxing career after starting out as a social media personality and has a total of 19.3m followers on Instagram.

Mo Salah will be thrilled to hear about his newest fan.

 

