Celebrity Jake Paul has revealed that his favourite football player is Mohamed Salah and that he is a Liverpool fan now.

In the video below, the 25-year-old states: “I’m starting to get into football more, Mo Salah is a beast and I am a Liverpool fan now”.

Liverpool and Mo Salah’s newest celebrity fan ? pic.twitter.com/xRNLhpYdpS — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) April 12, 2022

Paul is a controversial celebrity and is known for being a bit of a wind-up. The American is currently embarking on a boxing career after starting out as a social media personality and has a total of 19.3m followers on Instagram.

Mo Salah will be thrilled to hear about his newest fan.