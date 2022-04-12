As Liverpool build-up for their Champions League quarter-final second leg with Benfica, Sadio Mane has been having a little fun in training with one of his teammates.

In the video, which can be seen below, the Senegal international and his teammates were taking part in a warm-up, when the Liverpool forward decided to stick his finger up Naby Keita’s bum whilst he was stretching.

Footage courtesy of LFCTV

The pair are known to be good friends, as they both speak the same language and have similar cultures and it is good to see a relaxed atmosphere in the Liverpool camp ahead of a massive week in their season.