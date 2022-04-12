Watch: Antonio Rudiger drags Chelsea level against Real Madrid

Chelsea have levelled up their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid on aggregate, courtesy of an Antonio Rudiger header.

The Blues had started the match well and took the lead after 15 minutes through Mason Mount, getting on the end of Timo Werner’s touch. Thomas Tuchel’s continued on the offensive and enjoyed much the better of the first half.

The Santiago Bernabeu was restless at half-time and Chelsea increased their nerves with a good second half start. Just six minutes after the break, Antonio Rudiger rose highest from a corner to head into the net and put Chelsea 2-0 up on the night.

There was some controversy over the goal, with some saying that there was no Real Madrid deflection on the shot which led to the corner. Nevertheless, Real Madrid had some fortune of their own, as Marcos Alonso had his goal disallowed for a light contact on his arm.

The match is finely poised, with the tie level at 3-3 on aggregate.