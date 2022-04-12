Watch: Diego Simeone calls Guardiola a genius ahead of Champions League clash

Manchester City
Posted by

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was full of praise for Manchester City ahead of their second leg clash in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The two locked horns last Tuesday, with City coming out narrowly on top via Kevin de Bruyne’s strike. Two contradictory styles clashed in the match and that took up much of the conversation afterwards, with many criticising Atletico’s approach. Los Colchoneros failed to register a shot in the entire 90 minutes.

Koke Resurreccion, captain of Atletico Madrid, appeared before the media and was keen to dismiss those critics, telling journalists that Atleti would attack as normal.

When it came the turn of Simeone to answer questions, he was quick to express his admiration for his opposite number and acknowledge that City’s style of football is enjoyed by many to SkySports.

Despite that, Simeone also showed little regard for criticism of his own strategy. The Argentine invoked his recently departed father to do so.

 

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images

More Stories Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone Manchester City Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.