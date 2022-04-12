Watch: Diego Simeone calls Guardiola a genius ahead of Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was full of praise for Manchester City ahead of their second leg clash in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The two locked horns last Tuesday, with City coming out narrowly on top via Kevin de Bruyne’s strike. Two contradictory styles clashed in the match and that took up much of the conversation afterwards, with many criticising Atletico’s approach. Los Colchoneros failed to register a shot in the entire 90 minutes.

Koke Resurreccion, captain of Atletico Madrid, appeared before the media and was keen to dismiss those critics, telling journalists that Atleti would attack as normal.

When it came the turn of Simeone to answer questions, he was quick to express his admiration for his opposite number and acknowledge that City’s style of football is enjoyed by many to SkySports.

? “They have a great coach, a genius coach.” Diego Simeone says he expects Manchester City to approach their #UCL second leg like any other game. pic.twitter.com/3zqG70HqGG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 12, 2022

Despite that, Simeone also showed little regard for criticism of his own strategy. The Argentine invoked his recently departed father to do so.

Diego Simeone's message to those who criticised him after the first leg. "As my father used to say 'the fish dies through the mouth'. Words are free and we can all have an opinion". "Each [coach] has their way, I choose one, but I always, always, always respect my colleagues". pic.twitter.com/gvdUfBmuTi — Matthew Clark (@MattClark_08) April 12, 2022

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images