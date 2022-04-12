Watch: Mason Mount gives Chelsea hope early on against Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel will have been well aware that a good start was necessary as they seek to overturn a two-goal deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu and that is exactly what he has.

After some nervy moments early on, Chelsea began to work some openings down the left-hand side and in the 15th minute, Mason Mount took advantage of that. Surprise starter Timo Werner knocked the ball into Mount’s path and the English international finished first time past Thibaut Courtois to give Chelsea the lead.

That's the perfect start for Chelsea! ? A fortunate way through for Mason Mount, but there was nothing fortunate about the finish… ? We're down to a one-goal deficit! #UCL pic.twitter.com/O5uMYZlGTE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

That reduces the deficit to a single goal on aggregate (3-2) but has given the Blues ample confidence that they can cause an upset in Madrid. Karim Benzema’s hat-trick in the first leg gave Los Blancos a sizeable advantage but as is evident, their defence can be got at, particularly without the suspended Eder Militao.

The two sides met in the semi-finals of the competition last night and Chelsea will have the confidence of knowing they had the measure of Real Madrid on that occasion.