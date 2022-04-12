Watch: Pep Guardiola lost for words with ‘crazy’ Ederson

During the thrilling Manchester City-Liverpool fixture at the weekend, nerves were shredded and fingernails were bitten, but few people stayed as calm as City goalkeeper Ederson.

In a high-octane fixture which was played at a frantic pace, neither side could strike a meaningful blow in the title race, with the gap between the two remaining at a single point.

One moment that had fans open-mouthed was Ederson’s commitment to playing the ball out from the back. With Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota bearing down on him, Ederson feinted a pass before playing the ball across the backline – from his own goal-line.

? “Crazy. This guy is crazy honestly.” Pep Guardiola on Ederson. ?? pic.twitter.com/cily0xobBZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 12, 2022

Asked about the incident on SkySports, his manager Pep Guardiola struggled to explain how Ederson stays so cool-headed in goal, calling the Brazilian crazy.

Ederson further courted this image of adrenaline junkie by posting a picture of the incident with the ball on the line after the match. He will be in action against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, as Manchester City seek to reach the Champions League semi-finals for a second successive year.