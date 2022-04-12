Robert Lewandowski has scored a lovely goal for Bayern Munich to level their Champions League quarter-final clash with Villarreal at 1-1 after a frustrating first half for the Bavarian side in Munich.

Bayern went into the break at 0-0 knowing a big second half was required and who better to step up than the goal-scoring machine that is Lewandowski.

The goal, which can be seen below, saw the Polish international link up with his partner in crime Thomas Muller before composing himself and beautifully finishing it passed Rulli’s left.

Who else but Robert Lewandowski?! ? Picks out the bottom corner perfectly to put Bayern level on aggregate. Game on in Munich! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/D2WEolLuFh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

Bayern needs another to set up and potential tie with Liverpool in the semi-finals.