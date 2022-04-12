Watch: Thomas Tuchel laments bad luck and individual quality in European exit

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel cut a sombre figure in his post-match press conference, as he tried to come to terms with their exit from the Champions League.

His side had gone 3-0 up at the Santiago Bernabeu and reverted the situation after the first leg, but in the end were unable to hold onto that lead. Goals from Rodrygo and Karim Benzema in extra time did for reigning European champions as they were unable to react to those setbacks. Even so, they could still have drawn level in extra time with Jorginho and Kai Havertz putting good chances wide.

That feeling of missed opportunity was reflected in Tuchel’s analysis, as he spoke to SkySports.

The German was keen to highlight to the good effort of his side but did note that the difference between the two was the big moments. Real Madrid‘s Champions League pedigree shone through, as Karim Benzema and Luka Modric delivered when it mattered most to swing the tie in their favour.

