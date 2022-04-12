Watch: Timo Werner puts Chelsea 3-0 up in Madrid

Chelsea have done the seemingly impossible and completed their comeback in Madrid.

After Karim Benzema’s hat-trick at Stamford Bridge, there were long odds on Chelsea to make it through to the semi-final. Yet Timo Werner has given them the opportunity to do just that.

Chelsea started well and were a goal to the good after just 15 minutes through Mason Mount, unsettling the Santiago Bernabeu. Chelsea went from strength to strength however, making it a 2-0 lead just 6 minutes into the second half via Antonio Rudiger.

It wasn’t until then that Real Madrid started to push forward more, making for an entertaining clash. As the game opened up, Chelsea had to deal with increased pressure from the hosts but could also benefit from the extra space available. Marcos Alonso nearly did so, finishing into the top corner in with his right – only for the goal to be disallowed after it emerged that he had inadvertently handled the ball in the process.

THAT ONE COUNTS! TIMO WERNER CAN'T STOP SCORING! pic.twitter.com/9ykNll11ks — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 12, 2022

DISASTER AT THE BERNABEU Timo Werner gives Chelsea the 4-3 aggregate lead ? pic.twitter.com/Fu5qPvpWKX — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 12, 2022

Chelsea continued to come forward however and when Timo Werner was sent through on goal, he showed expert composure. Sitting down Madrid defenders and beating Thibaut Courtois, Werner made it 3-0 on the night and put the Blues 4-3 up on aggregate. The game is currently headed for extra time, after Rodrygo pulled a goal back for Real Madrid.

Images courtesy of UEFA.