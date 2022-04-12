“We are not happy, we are not fully satisfied” – Alisson gives intriguing insight ahead of crucial week

Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson has given an insight into the mindset of Liverpool’s players as they prepare for a crucial week in their season.

The Reds face Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday before facing Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday and will follow that up with a clash with bitter rivals Manchester United in the Premier League next Tuesday.

This is a big week for Jurgen Klopp’s men, as they chase an unprecedented quadruple and ahead of the Benfica clash on Wednesday, goalkeeper Alisson gave the media an insight into how the Red’s players are thinking with so much on the line, which can be seen below.

?? "We've achieved Champions League, Premier League, League Cup, we are still fighting for the FA Cup, [we won the] Club World Cup. So, I think we achieved really great things but we are not happy, we are not fully satisfied". Alisson on the hunger to win more trophies for #LFC pic.twitter.com/3EZFkgnoVG — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 12, 2022

The Red’s number one said: “We’ve achieved Champions League, Premier League, League Cup, we are still fighting for the FA Cup, [we won the] Club World Cup. So, I think we achieved really great things but we are not happy, we are not fully satisfied”.

“As long as we are playing, we will play to win titles”.

This mindset is what has made Liverpool one of the most feared teams in the world, as they have become known to always fight to the end – evident in Sunday’s clash with Man City, where the Reds were outplayed by Pep Guardiola’s side.

These are huge weeks ahead for Jurgen Klopp’s men and if they achieve what they set out to, they will go down as one of the greatest teams to ever play the game.