West Ham defender to miss Europa League second leg against Lyon

David Moyes has been dealt a blow as he seeks to guide West Ham United to their first European semi-final since 1976.

The Hammers drew with Olympique Lyonnais 1-1 in the first leg but were forced to play the entire second half with ten men, after Aaron Cresswell saw red. Against Brentford at the weekend, central defender Kurt Zouma went down injured and was brought off in the opening half hour. Things went from bad to worse as Brentford scored twice in the second half to condemn West Ham to defeat.

Arguably the worst news was to come however. The official West Ham website confirmed on Tuesday evening that Zouma had sustained an ankle injury in the match and would be missing on for their Thursday night Europa League tie. They didn’t give an update on his availability going forward but it seems doubtful that Zouma will be fit to face Burnley at the weekend.