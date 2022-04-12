West Ham’s Declan Rice risks Europa League semi-final ban, UEFA confirm

West Ham FC
West Ham face the risk of potentially playing the Europa League semi-final without star player Declan Rice, if they get there.

The Hammers are in a strong position against Lyon in their quarter-final tie, managing a 1-1 draw even though they were down to ten men for part of the game.

Rice, however, is in a precarious situation ahead of the second leg, as one more yellow card would see him suspended for the semi-final.

The England international has been a huge presence for David Moyes’ side for some time now, and they won’t want to go into such a big game without him.

Still, UEFA have confirmed that bookings from these quarter-final ties will be carried through to the next round, so Rice has to make sure he is on his best behaviour in his next game.

