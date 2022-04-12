Leicester City are reportedly working on a bargain summer transfer window deal for Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz.

The highly-rated 20-year-old looks an exciting prospect after his form at club level and for the senior Turkish international side, and a big move could be awaiting him this summer.

Leicester are one of the main names in the frame to win the race for his signature, though they’re also expected to face competition from clubs in Serie A and the Bundesliga, according to TGRT Haber.

Foxes fans will hope this move can go through and give them another talented young player to add to Brendan Rodgers’ options.

Leicester have a superb recruitment record in recent years, with many of their best players initially arriving on the cheap before being sold for big money later on.

Yilmaz looks like he could have similar potential, and it will be interesting to see if this €10m move can go through.