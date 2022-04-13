Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has hinted he will stay at Arsenal for at least one more season.

Xhaka has had a rollercoaster time at Arsenal after a fallout with the fans has meant he’s found it difficult at points during his tenure.

The Swiss midfielder has vowed to stay at Arsenal until he achieves something special with the club.

“No, no, I want to achieve something with this club, something special. And before that, I don’t leave,” said Xhaka, in an interview with The Players Tribune.

According to the Daily Mirror, Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing Xhaka to Roma, but the midfielder is unlikely to leave this season if he wants to achieve something special.

Arsenal are no longer in any cup competitions and are still fighting to finish in the top four, so unless Xhaka sees finishing in the Champions League spots as “something special” he will continue in North London next season.

Xhaka was stripped of his captaincy in 2019 due to a falling out with the fans, so has been working to try and improve his relationship with the supporters of the club.

“I want to have a better relationship with the people outside, with the fans,” added Xhaka.

Xhaka still has a part to play at Arsenal and has been a regular in the midfield this season.