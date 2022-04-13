Barcelona have scouted Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target Borna Sosa, who is currently playing for relegation-threatened Stuttgart.

Sosa is a left-back with seven assists to his name this season in a struggling Stuttgart team.

The Stuttgart defender has previously been linked to Chelsea and Arsenal, according to Christian Falk in the tweet below.

True? @ChelseaFC discussed a Transfer of Borna Sosa @VfB already in winter. Now @Arsenal and @SpursOfficial are also interested of a Transfer in summer pic.twitter.com/62iHfN1EhA — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 16, 2022

Now, Sport are reporting that Barcelona are interested in the Croatian international, to provide competition for Jordi Alba.

The report also claims that the 24-year-old has a relegation release clause in his contract, meaning he can leave the club for €25m if Stuttgart fail to stay in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart currently sit just one point above the relegation zone, so Sosa could be on the move within the next few months.

Even if they were to stay in the league, you’d expect clubs to still be showing an interest in him. If he wants to continue to progress in his career, he won’t want to be fighting in a relegation battle every season.

Sosa has already been relegated with Stuttgart previously, and with interest from some of the big European clubs, you’d expect him to push for a move at the end of the season.