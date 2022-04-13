Barcelona scout Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target who has €25m release clause

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Barcelona have scouted Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target Borna Sosa, who is currently playing for relegation-threatened Stuttgart.

Sosa is a left-back with seven assists to his name this season in a struggling Stuttgart team.

The Stuttgart defender has previously been linked to Chelsea and Arsenal, according to Christian Falk in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Inter Milan enter the race for Arsenal transfer target
Bayern Munich set to rival Manchester United for 20-year-old star
Lazio eyeing a move for Chelsea star Maurizio Sarri wants to work with again

Now, Sport are reporting that Barcelona are interested in the Croatian international, to provide competition for Jordi Alba.

The report also claims that the 24-year-old has a relegation release clause in his contract, meaning he can leave the club for €25m if Stuttgart fail to stay in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart currently sit just one point above the relegation zone, so Sosa could be on the move within the next few months.

Even if they were to stay in the league, you’d expect clubs to still be showing an interest in him. If he wants to continue to progress in his career, he won’t want to be fighting in a relegation battle every season.

Sosa has already been relegated with Stuttgart previously, and with interest from some of the big European clubs, you’d expect him to push for a move at the end of the season.

 

More Stories Borna Sosa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.