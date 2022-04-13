Bayern Munich sporting director Oliver Khan has ruled out the sale of Robert Lewandowski amid Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City interest.

Since signing from Borussia Dortmund, Lewandowski has been a key player for Bayern Munich, scoring 341 goals in 371 games. Despite being 33-years-old, the Polish striker is showing no signs of slowing down, scoring 47 goals in 41 games this season.

Reports suggested that Lewandowski had agreed a deal to sign for Barcelona, after rejecting offers from Liverpool and Manchester City, as seen in the tweet below.

Huge exclusive from Sebastian Staszewski: Robert Lewandowski has agreed a three-year deal with Barcelona. Now to see if Bayern Munich will let him leave this summer. https://t.co/vDIYIOR3Vz — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) April 11, 2022

However, Khan has denied any rumours of Lewandowski leaving in the summer and confirms he will be at Bayern Munich next season.

“Definitively we will have him with us for another season. We are not crazy to argue over the transfer of a player who scores 30-40 goals a year,” said Khan, speaking to Amazon Prime, as relayed by Sport.

Lewandowski’s contract expires in 2023, so the German club would have to think about selling their star striker to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

The Polish forward is into his eighth season with the German giants, but understandably they are desperate to keep the man who has averaged more than a goal a game in the last three seasons.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have managed Lewandowski at Dortmund and Bayern respectively, and Manchester City in particular are in need of a striker.

After losing Sergio Aguero, City have often played the likes of Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva as false nines rather than an out and out striker.