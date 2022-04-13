Bayern Munich are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

Timber has become a regular in the Ajax team this season, despite his young age. At 20-years-old, the Dutchman has played 38 times for Ajax this season and has been capped 6 times by his country.

According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are interested in signing the defender this summer.

Links to Manchester United are natural, due to Erik ten Hag reportedly close to a move to the club. The Mirror are reporting that Ten Hag has already eyed Timber and Antony as two players he’s looking to sign if he does get the job.

Timber would be a welcome addition to United, especially due to their defensive struggles this season. Harry Maguire in particular hasn’t performed as expected of him, so a move to improve the defence seems likely.

The Dutch defender might be more comfortable moving to United than Bayern Munich, as he already trusts Ten Hag and the Ajax manager has shown faith in him this season.

A move to Bayern will be more difficult for the 20-year-old, as he won’t have a relationship with their current manager before signing.