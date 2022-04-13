Brentford set to land 21-year-old winger due to war in Ukraine

Brentford are back in talks over a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after already making a move for the player back in January.

This is according to Sky Sports, who report that the London club were unable to agree on a fee with Shakthar, who were asking for more than £20m during the last transfer window.

That has now changed, however, as the war in Ukraine has put a halt to the country’s football season and many players are now looking to resume their careers elsewhere, as the war has no end in sight as of now.

Mudryk is a 21-year-old winger and has played in Ukraine for the entirety of his career. The youngster joined Shakhtar Donetsk’s youth academy in 2016 and has played 19 times for the Ukrainian side this season, scoring just the two goals and a further nine assists in all competitions.

The winger made his Champions League debut this season as a substitute in Shakhtar’s 2-0 loss to FC Sheriff in the first game of the group stages, in which the Ukrainian played 25 minutes and featured in every group stage match after.

Although club’s around Europe have been allowed to sign players from Ukraine outside of the regular transfer windows, Brentford will have to wait until the summer, as the Premier League have blocked any signings until then.

This could be a good signing for the Bees, as the 21-year-old has plenty of potential to succeed in the Premier League.