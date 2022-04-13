Chelsea achieve something that’s only happened once before despite being knocked out by Real Madrid

Chelsea may have been knocked out of the Champions League last night, but they did themselves proud with a 3-2 second leg victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Despite trailing 3-1 from the first leg, the Blues raced into a 3-0 lead with a superb performance in Madrid, and were also a bit unlucky to see Marcos Alonso’s goal disallowed for handball, even if it was ultimately the right call.

Real eventually came back to win 5-4 on aggregate, booking their place in the Champions League semi-finals, but Chelsea made a small piece of history by becoming just the second English club to score three away goals against the Spanish giants…

As Opta Joe state in their tweet above, the only time this has happened before was all the way back in 1968 when Manchester United managed it in a 3-3 draw away to Los Blancos.

Chelsea came so close to a huge upset, and this stat just sums up what an impressive performance it was from Thomas Tuchel’s side, even if they didn’t end up going through.

