Timo Werner has been hailed as a player “reborn” after his superb performance for the Blues in their Champions League clash with Real Madrid last night.

The Germany international scored a fine goal to put Chelsea 3-0 up on the night and give them genuine hope of an incredible comeback victory at the Bernabeu after they lost the first leg of this quarter-final 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last week.

Werner’s exciting performance looks to be the sign of a player finally showing his true potential in a Chelsea shirt, and ex-Blue Milan Lalkovic described him as “reborn” on Twitter…

Lalkovic had a spell at Chelsea as a youngster, and it’s clear the 29-year-old FK Pribram winger still spends a lot of time following his old club.

He seems very pleased to see how well Werner is doing, and it’s certainly bound to be a relief for most Chelsea fans, with the former RB Leipzig man really looking low on confidence for much of his time in west London so far.

There’s clearly a talented player in there, though, and CFC will hope this can be the start of a major career revival for Werner.

