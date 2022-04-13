Chelsea star Reece James has reportedly impressed Real Madrid officials during their Champions League clash this week.

James had been previously linked to Real Madrid by Todo Fichajes, and his display at the Bernabeu has helped to convince the Spanish giants that he’s a player they would welcome.

This is according to Bernabeu Digital, who claim that the scouts have generated positive reports on the Chelsea defender, and they will be passed on to the relevant people higher up at the club.

Real Madrid are understandably in the market for a younger right-back, with Dani Carvajal now into his thirties. Nacho Fernandez has often played when Carvajal isn’t available, but that’s not his favoured position.

James is not only a player with huge potential and one for the future, he could easily join the club and take Carvajal’s shirt straight off him.

His performance against Madrid in the Champions League this week was just a small percentage of what he has shown this season, and you can see why the Spanish giants are interested in the 22-year-old.

Not only were the Real Madrid officials impressed by his performance but so was Karim Benzema, who asked James to exchange shirts at the end of the game (via Caught Offside).