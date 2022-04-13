Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount earned his place in a small and exclusive club last night with his goal against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

The 23-year-old netted the opening goal for Chelsea last night as they won 3-2 away to Madrid, but exited the Champions League 5-4 on aggregate.

With his goal, Mount joined Danny Welbeck and Alan Smith as the only two other English players to score against Real in a Champions League game at the Bernabeu, as per Opta Joe in the tweet below…

3 – Mason Mount is only the third Englishman to score a UEFA Champions League goal against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, after Alan Smith in 2001 and Danny Welbeck in 2013. Belief. pic.twitter.com/lKcwjdStHp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 12, 2022

Mount had a terrific game against Los Blancos, though ultimately it wasn’t quite enough to help Thomas Tuchel’s side get through.

Despite a remarkable turnaround that saw Chelsea lead the tie, Carlo Ancelotti’s men managed a late goal to take it to extra time, when they then scored again to just scrape through into the semi-finals.

Mount’s performance surely gives the Blues hope for the future, however, as he’s done something that even English midfield greats like Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes never did with a strike in this famous arena.