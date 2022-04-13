A host of Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in a potential summer transfer window deal for Brentford playmaker Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international has been superb since making his comeback from that shocking moment when he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer, and he’s now a man in demand again as he approaches the end of his short-term deal with Brentford.

According to 90min, Tottenham could be an option to re-sign Eriksen this summer, though it’s not yet clear if he’d be happy to take up that option after the nature of his exit from the club a few years ago.

The report also links the likes of West Ham and Newcastle as being ready to make offers for the 30-year-old, while he may snub other interest from clubs abroad as he’s supposedly keen to remain in England.

Eriksen could undoubtedly be a fine purchase for Newcastle as they look to put together a competitive squad capable of challenging the big six, so that could be seen as an exciting project for him as he ponders his future.

West Ham also look like they’re going places under David Moyes, and he’d certainly add some spark, creativity and a goal threat to the Hammers’ midfield.

Many Tottenham fans would surely love to have Eriksen back for a second spell, as he enjoyed some of the finest form of his career at Spurs, though it’s clear he’ll have a number of options to mull over this summer.