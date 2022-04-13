€60million Tottenham target requested by Ancelotti for Real Madrid

Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni has become a target for Real Madrid and is a player Carlo Ancelotti has personally requested the club to sign, as it is a priority for the La Liga giants to add a renowned centre-back to their side in the upcoming window.

This is according to Todofichajes, who reports that the Italian centre-back is the favourite of the Italian coach to reinforce the La Liga side’s defence and the 23-year-old is said to be a replacement for Nacho, who has not convinced with his performances this season.

It is the vision of Ancelotti to partner Bastoni with David Alaba, but it also gives Los Blancos the option to play with three at the back, as that is something the Italian defender is certainly accustomed to at Inter.

The 23-year-old is also a target for Tottenham Hotspur, who also have prioritised signing a left-sided centre-back this summer. The Athletic reported last week that the Italian is the favourite on a list of targets and the centre-back has already worked with Antonio Conte, which could give the London side an edge in the race for his signature.

Conte uses a formation with a back three at Spurs and the young Italian would take Ben Davies’s place in the side.

Bastoni has a contract at Inter Milan until 2024 and is said to be valued at €60M by Todofichajes.

Real Madrid will have no problem matching that valuation but can they convince him to not join up with his former boss at Spurs.