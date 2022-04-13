Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is reportedly refusing to negotiate a transfer to Arsenal.

The Belgium international has recently been linked with the Gunners, but Sport.fr have provided an update on the situation, suggesting he has no interest in holding talks over a move to the Emirates Stadium.

This is quite a snub for Arsenal, who could do with signing a top attacking player this summer, though, in fairness, it may also end up being a bullet dodged for the north London giants.

Hazard may have been one of the best players in the world for a number of years during his time at Chelsea, but he looks a far cry from that player now.

Arsenal perhaps can’t afford to be too picky, but they can surely do better than an over-the-hill Hazard, who has badly struggled in his time in Spain.

One imagines Los Blancos would dearly love to find a buyer for Hazard this summer, but there probably won’t be too many suitors for the 31-year-old.

Arsenal need to replace Nicolas Pepe out wide, but fans will hope their recruitment team can come up with something a bit better than this deal, which looks like a non-starter anyway.