Super agent provides surprise update on Erik ten Hag to Manchester United move

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United might not be as nailed on as many reports have suggested, according to football agent and CaughtOffside columnist Jon Smith.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Smith provided a surprise update on the future of Ajax boss Ten Hag, who is widely expected to become the next Man Utd manager in the very near future.

Smith, however, is not sure it’s a totally done deal yet, writing: “Everyone seems to be talking about Erik ten Hag, but I don’t think it is nailed on yet.”

And when discussing the challenge for whoever comes in next, Smith made it clear he felt that the Red Devils needed a huge rebuilding job.

The leading agent compared it to the revamp currently going on at Newcastle under their new owners, with everything currently in place at Old Trafford looking in need of ripping up to be replaced by something completely new.

“Whoever comes in, they’ve probably got to strip it. This is a three or four year build-back. This is Newcastle United in a different shape or form,” Smith said.

“It is unfortunate but that is the way it is. There are certain players who aren’t good enough, not Cristiano Ronaldo by the way – I think Ronaldo is a born winner and has been absolutely phenomenal for them. But it’s a total rebuild – they’re Newcastle United in a different overcoat.”