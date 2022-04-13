Future of Alphonse Areola made clear following PSG announcement

West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who is on loan from PSG, looks certain to find his long-term future away from the Parc des Princes.

The talented shot-stopper joined the Hammers on a season-long loan last summer and after making 15 appearances across all competitions, including eight in the Europa League, fans have become custom to seeing the Frenchman turn out in claret and blue.

Only on loan though, there is the possibility that Areola could be sent back to his parent club at the end of the campaign.

Although West Ham does reportedly retain the option to make his switch permanent for around £11m, their hopes of convincing the goalkeeper to commit his long-term future to the club could have just been boosted.

The last 24 hours saw PSG make an official announcement confirming that young keeper Lucas Lavallee has extended his contract until 2025 and has been promoted to the club’s senior first team and will rival the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas for the number one jersey.

“The Armentieres-born shot-stopper, who has frequently been called up to train with the first team, was part of the senior squad for the first time last November when they travelled to Saint-Etienne on Matchday 15 of Ligue 1,” the French giant’s confirmed.

With Areola’s PSG future now all but dead in the water, Hammers fans will be hoping and praying that the keeper opts to make his switch to London permanent.