Video: Benfica keep tie alive with goal vs Liverpool as ex-ref praises use of VAR at Anfield

Liverpool FC
Benfica scored a well-taken equaliser against Liverpool to make tonight’s Champions League tie at Anfield a bit more interesting.

Goncalo Ramos pounced on a loose ball to race through and finish with aplomb, making it 1-1 on the night, though Liverpool still lead 4-2 on aggregate after their commanding win in the first leg in Lisbon.

This goal wasn’t without its controversy, however, as Ramos initially looked like he was offside in the build-up, with VAR stopping to check.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports and CBS Sports

However, Liverpool midfielder James Milner seemed to touch the ball last, meaning the offside rule would no longer apply.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Premier League referee Mark Halsey said: “That’s what VAR is there for, situations like this. He’s clearly being played onside by the Liverpool defender.

“It’s good to see the goal’s been given and without VAR we’d possibly see Benfica have a perfectly good goal not being given, so it’s good to see.”

