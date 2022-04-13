Arsenal aiming to sign TWO former Chelsea stars in major shake-up in attack

Arsenal are reportedly looking to bolster their attack, with former Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata emerging on the Gunners’ radar to fill the vacancy left by Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, according to The Sun.

This comes after that Arsenal were also reportedly interested in out-of-favour, Real Madrid man, Eden Hazard another former star of London-rivals, Chelsea, according to The Sun.

While it has been goals aplenty for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang since his move to Barcelona, goals have somewhat dried up in north London, certainly from the number-nine position. Lacazette has scored just once in his last 11 Premier League appearances and was only one-of-two outfield Arsenal players to not even register a shot on target in the weekend defeat to Brighton, according to Sky Sports.

Arteta has nurtured an array of young, attacking options in recent years, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard, all getting amongst the goals this season, but the Spaniard will now look to spearhead the attack with a new-look number nine.

Morata has struggled to truly settle in the past few years, bouncing around between Chelsea, Juventus, and Atletico since his relatively underwhelming displays at Stamford Bridge, scoring 24 times in 72 games. This season for Juventus, the Spanish forward has also managed just 11 goals and seven assists in 41 matches in all competitions – it will be interesting to see Arteta may best utilise the forward player in order to reignite some goal-scoring form.

Arsenal are no strangers to picking up a former Blue. Petr Cech, David Luiz, and Willian all enjoyed, at times, some decent spells in the red of Arsenal, and with Morata’s deal with Atletico man set to see his deal expire this summer, the prospect of a free transfer should be too good to turn down for the Gunners.