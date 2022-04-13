Image: Liverpool’s Hillsborough tributes for 33rd anniversary ahead of Benfica clash

Liverpool face Benfica in their Champions League quarter-final match tonight and Anfield has prepared several tributes to Hillsborough as the 33rd anniversary is coming up on Friday.

Tonight’s match is a huge one for the Red’s quadruple hopes but as the fans prepare for a massive few weeks ahead for their club, Hillsborough will always be remembered and never forgotten by everyone associated with the Merseyside club.

The club have prepared a beautiful match programme for tonight’s clash with the message “never forgotten” on the cover.

As well as that, Anfield will also reveal a 97 mosaic before kickoff to remember all the victims who tragically lost their lives 33 years ago.

Kop mosaic all set at Anfield for this evening's game to mark the 33rd anniversary of Hillsborough and remember the 97. Thank you to Andy and all the volunteers who placed over 12,000 cards this morning.?#NeverForgotten #JFT97 pic.twitter.com/a0V7bVoKbw — Craig Evans (@CraigEvans_LFC) April 13, 2022

Hillsborough is the biggest sporting disaster in the history of the UK and on its 33rd anniversary, it should be remembered by everyone, not just Liverpool fans.