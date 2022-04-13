Inter Milan enter the race for Arsenal transfer target

Inter Milan have entered the race for Arsenal transfer target Luka Jovic, currently of Real Madrid.

Jovic has failed to impress during his time at Madrid, especially due to the consistent performances of Karim Benzema. Since joining the club, Jovic has only scored three goals in 49 games and was loaned out to Frankfurt last season.

The 24-year-old has been linked to Arsenal recently, as reported by Marca. It seems clubs around Europe are willing to take a chance on him, with a view of recapturing the form that saw him score 17 league goals for Frankfurt during his first spell at the club.

According to Calcio Mercato, Inter Milan are now interested in the striker, as they look to finally replace Romelu Lukaku who left last year.

The Italian club currently has Lautaro Martinez up front, but he is often partnered by ageing forwards Alexis Sanchez or Edin Dzeko.

Jovic, being only 24, could be a long term replacement for the Inter Milan pair, who are both in their thirties.

Martinez has also been linked with a move to Arsenal recently, by Football.London, so Jovic could also be a replacement for the Argentine striker.