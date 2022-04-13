“It was pretty comfortable but we’re disappointed” – Jordan Henderson reacts to Benfica draw

Liverpool drew 3-3 with Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at Anfield and have proceeded to the semi-finals where they will face Villarreal after the Spanish side defeated Bayern Munich last night.

Liverpool took the lead on the 21st minute from an Ibrahima Konate header before a lucky piece of play sent Benfica’s Ramos through on goal, who finished excellently to tie the match at 1-1 going into the halftime break.

The Premier League side came out in the second half better than they ended the first and got back their lead within 10 minutes through a Roberto Firmino tap in before the Brazilian added his second and the Red’s third with a lovely volley.

Liverpool then switched off after their third and that allowed Benfica to level the match with two goals in the last 20 minutes, which came as an annoyance to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, the midfielder said: “I think we’d want to do better overall. It was pretty comfortable but we’re disappointed with the goals we conceded. We knew it would be tough.”

The captain’s attention in the interview was then turned to Villarreal and the rest of the season, to which the 31-year-old responded:

“They’ve [Villarreal] knocked out Juventus and Bayern. We need to be 100% ready, give it everything and hopefully progress to the final.”

“We take it game by game. We give it absolutely everything. So far is has worked. We want to go as far as we can in every competition.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men are now one step closer to an unprecedented quadruple and the Reds have two big games with Man City and Man United within the next week that could hamper that dream.

It is turning into one of the most exciting seasons ever for everyone associated with the club and the next few weeks could be historic.