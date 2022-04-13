Karim Benzema wanted Chelsea star’s shirt after impressive display

Karim Benzema asked Chelsea star, Reece James, to exchange shirts in their Champions League battle midweek.

Real Madrid defeated Chelsea over two legs, but Chelsea were excellent in the away tie and were unfortunate not to progress into the next round.

James was particularly impressive, and Benzema wanted the England international’s shirt at the end of the game, as seen in the tweet below.

After the match, Benzema asked for a Reece James shirt pic.twitter.com/6jt6mZeuph — The Football Index ? ? (@TheFootballInd) April 13, 2022

To be asked to exchange shirts with a legend of the game like Benzema is a huge compliment to James, who was unfortunate to be on the losing side over two legs.

James was tasked with dealing with Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, and the winger barely had a sniff all game. Unfortunately for Chelsea, as they were pushing for a goal, the Brazilian star did find his way down the Chelsea left, to setup Benzema for the winner.

The English right-back did have an excellent game overall, however, and his defensive work allowed Ruben Loftus-Cheek to have a little more freedom down the right-hand side.