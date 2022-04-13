Lazio eyeing a move for Chelsea star Maurizio Sarri wants to work with again

Lazio are eyeing a move for Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who worked with Maurizio Sarri during his time at Chelsea.

Loftus-Cheek has been in and out of the Chelsea team this season but was trusted with a wing-back role in their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid this week.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Sarri likes the English midfielder and would see him as a welcome addition to his current squad.

Loftus-Cheek has proven his versatility this season, despite usually being strictly known as a central midfielder. The 26-year-old has operated in his usual midfield position, centre-back and at wing-back this campaign.

However, the report also claims that the midfielder currently earns €3.5m a year, and would have to take a pay cut to join Sarri’s side.

If Loftus-Cheek is already playing regularly at Chelsea, on his current wage, it seems unlikely he would take a pay cut to join a side like Napoli.

It had previously been reported that Chelsea were looking to offload Loftus-Cheek at the end of the season, according to The Telegraph, but with the midfielder being played in important games such as the Champions League, you’d expect it to be more difficult to prise him away from Stamford Bridge.