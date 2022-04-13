West Ham are reportedly targeting Liverpool transfer target Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.

Diaby has had an impressive season for Leverkusen and seems to be benefiting from the departure of Leon Bailey last year. The Frenchman scored four league goals last campaign but has managed 12 so far this season.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool were eyeing Diaby as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose contract is set to expire next year.

Now, Calcio Mercato are reporting that West Ham are interested in the young winger, and a move to London could the right move for the 22-year-old.

With Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz already occupying the wide forward positions, even if Salah were to leave, Diaby may find it difficult to cement his place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven.

A move to West Ham is likely to see him get a lot more game time, but he may want to be playing in Europe next season.

Liverpool are in a better position to secure Champions League football next season, and Klopp does like to rotate his players. If Diaby is happy to play every now and then for the Merseyside club, then we could see him moving to Liverpool this summer.