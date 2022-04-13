Liverpool vs Benfica team news: Liverpool make seven changes with Salah and Van Dijk dropped

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool face Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tonight at Anfield and are carrying over a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Portugal and with the team news out, we know what Jurgen Klopp has on his mind. 

Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes to his side from the match at the weekend with Manchester City and the German has left out some huge names for tonight’s clash.

Trent Alexander Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah have all been dropped to the bench and it is clear that the FA Cup semi-final with Man City on Saturday has been given the priority with the Reds already having a two-goal advantage in tonight’s tie.

As for Benfica, the Portuguese outfit have only made one change from the match in Portugal, with Rafa Silva dropping out for Diogo Goncalves.

More Stories / Latest News
Image: Liverpool’s Hillsborough tributes for 33rd anniversary ahead of Benfica clash
(Video) Incredible scenes in Spain as Atletico Madrid fans welcome team bus
(Video) Shocking scenes in Spain as Chelsea and Man City fans clash in Madrid

This is a big gamble from Klopp, as a two-goal lead is nothing in this crazy competition.

However, chasing a quadruple requires some risks and if Liverpool can come through tonight, it will put them in a good position for Saturday’s FA Cup clash.

More Stories Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.