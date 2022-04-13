Spurs urged to do whatever it takes to sign Harry Kane replacement who’d be a perfect fit for Antonio Conte

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent has urged his former side to strongly pursue struggling Chelsea man Romelu Lukaku this summer, should Harry Kane end up leaving north London.

Bent told TalkSport, “If there was an opportunity and Kane leaves and Conte can get Lukaku, I’d go out all day to get it, all day”.

Lukaku has struggled to find both fitness and form since his return to Stamford Bridge last summer, having netted 30 times for The Nerazzurri last season. Despite the Belgian’s rumoured desires to return to Italy, the prospects of playing under his former-Milan boss Antonio Conte at Tottenham may be enough to keep the forward in London.

Lukaku’s struggles this season have seen him fall down the pecking order at Chelsea, with the German-duo of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz putting together some decent displays in recent weeks.

However, a move to north London would of course be heavily dependent on the future of Harry Kane, who has been linked with numerous moves away, himself.

Spurs have been discovering some fine form in recent weeks, which have often been bolstered by slip-ups from their fellow Champions League-chasers, Arsenal and Manchester United. It’s difficult to see a scenario whereby Harry Kane leaves Tottenham should they qualify for the Champions League, and more so if their manager is to extend his stay according to Darren Bent, “as long as Antonio Conte’s there, I don’t think Harry Kane would go anywhere”.

“If worse came to worse and Harry Kane did leave and go elsewhere, if they can get Lukaku, you’ve seen what Conte can get out of Romelu Lukaku”, Bent added.

We’ve seen in Italy what Conte was able to get out of Romelu Lukaku – if there’s a chance the duo could replicate that same output at Tottenham, the Belgian may well be the ideal replacement for Harry Kane.