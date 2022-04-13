Former Manchester United coach Steve McClaren could be ideal to work alongside Erik ten Hag as the club’s new manager.

The Red Devils are widely expected to hire Ten Hag from Ajax this summer once Ralf Rangnick’s spell as interim manager comes to an end.

It will be a big challenge for the Dutch tactician after a very different job with very different expectations at Ajax, but former Man Utd midfielder Luke Chadwick thinks it could be a good move to bring McClaren in as part of his coaching team.

The former England manager has been at Old Trafford before, forming a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s staff, and Chadwick has endorsed him for a possible return to the club.

“Steve McClaren was at Manchester United when I was there, and he was a fantastic coach,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “He was at the club for one of the most successful periods, he knows the club well and worked under Sir Alex Ferguson for that treble-winning season.

“Obviously Steve then went on to cut his teeth in management himself, doing some really impressive work when he was at Middlesbrough, eventually leading him to the England job, which ended disappointingly for him.

“Still, he’s a guy with great experience, he’s worked abroad as well with Ten Hag at Twente, and he was at United in a really successful time, so he’s someone who could be ideal to support the new manager.

“The manager will be the main man, of course, and he’ll be judged on results, but hopefully he’ll be able to bring his own environment and culture to the club and help improve these failing players. McClaren makes sense as someone who could be a good link between the manager and the players.”