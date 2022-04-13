Manchester United players have been warned about what will happen if they don’t co-operate with incoming manager Erik ten Hag once he takes charge of the club next season.

The Red Devils currently have Ralf Rangnick in charge until the end of this current campaign, with the German tactician taking over the first-team on an interim basis since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal earlier on in the season.

It now looks like Ten Hag will be next for Man Utd, and former Ajax and Netherlands star Rafael van der Vaart has spoken about what the club’s players can expect from the Dutch tactician.

United aren’t known for having the best attitude, with several managers seeming to be let down by the players in this challenging post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but Van der Vaart has suggested that Ten Hag won’t stand for anything like that.

Speaking on Ziggo Sport, as translated by the Metro, the former Tottenham man said: “Ten Hag to Manchester United? It’s nice. You don’t let a club like Manchester United wait.

“These players at Manchester United don’t have any excuses anymore. They made so many managers leave while they are playing so bad.

“Now they get a manager who will be very clear and will present his plan. Those who won’t cooperate will get thrown out.”

This sounds similar to what Dutch football writer Jan Willem Spaans recently told CaughtOffside in a recent interview.

When asked if Ten Hag could deal with the big egos in the United dressing room, Spaans said: “Ten Hag got a tune out of Hakim Ziyech and Quincy Promes, two players who haven’t always been easy to manage for other coaches. Early signs are that he’s succeeding in getting Mohamed Ihattaren back on the right track after the youngster went through a very difficult spell in his life.

“Ten Hag is an intelligent figure, so my guess would be that he would find the right way to approach seasoned superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo.”