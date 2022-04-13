Man United played dirty to keep one star happy amid managerial uncertainty

In an attempt to keep star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo happy, Manchester United reportedly used the press to link former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to the vacant manager’s job at Old Trafford.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claims the Red Devils deliberately leaked ‘baseless’ reports that Zidane could succeed former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in order to prevent Ronaldo from becoming unsettled.

Obviously, as fans know now, following Solskjaer’s dismissal, interim boss Ralf Rangnick was installed until the end of the season and it now looks like Ajax’s Erik ten Hag will be handed the job on a permanent basis.

However, prior to Rangnick taking over, there was major uncertainty over whether or not the 20-time league winners would look to immediately appoint a first-team manager.

Aside from Zidane, several other names were linked, including PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino. However, with both candidates never really appearing close to the job, these latest reports that the club deliberately dropped some names to the press for their own benefit certainly seems plausible.