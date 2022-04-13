Manchester City are eyeing Liverpool transfer target Toni Kroos as a replacement for Fernandinho.

Fernandinho’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and despite a lack of starts this campaign, the Brazilian midfielder will still need replacing.

The 36-year-old has been a key figure in the Manchester City team since signing nearly ten years ago, especially before the arrival of Rodri. Now, he provides depth in the holding midfield position, and Pep Guardiola is reportedly eyeing up his replacement.

According to Fichajes, Toni Kroos is a player that Guardiola may look at to join him at Manchester City. The Spanish manager previously worked with Kroos at Bayern Munich, so he knows the capabilities of the 32-year-old.

Kroos has previously been linked with Liverpool, and El Nacional reports that Jurgen Klopp may attempt to sign him this summer.

The German international’s contract expires at Real Madrid next season, so they may look to sell the midfielder, to avoid him leaving on a free next year.

With the emergence of Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid have a midfielder who can occupy Kroos’ midfield position for many years to come.