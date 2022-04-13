Manchester United have reportedly offered Paul Pogba a monster new contract which has angered his current teammates.

Pogba’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and without a new deal finalised, he looked set to leave the club on a free transfer.

According to the Daily Mirror, Pogba has been offered a new contract, which would make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

“Some of the players think it’s out of order he could be getting twice as much as they’re when he hardly starts a game and talks about leaving all the time,” a United source told the Mirror.

The report continues to state that the offer would mean Pogba will earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently earns £450,000 a week.

Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in the French midfielder, but the rumoured financial package offered to Pogba would be difficult to turn down for most players.

Pogba’s attitude is a reason the United players are unhappy, due to him constantly asking to leave. If he was a regular performer in the United side, it would make sense, but the 29-year-old has only started 14 league games this season.