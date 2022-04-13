Leeds have joined the race to sign highly-touted Brazilian “jewel”, Matheus Martins, who is establishing himself as a regular for Brazilian outfit, Fluminense, according to Globo.

Despite only being 18 years old, and still finding his feet for Fluminense, Brazilian winger, Matheus Martins is attracting attention from Ajax, Benfica and now Leeds United, having previously been targeted by Shakhtar Donetsk – a regular destination for Brazilian talents. Fluminense have previously turned down a €7 million bid from the Ukrainian side last year, and will likely be looking for a significantly higher fee for the youngster this season.

Martins currently has a contract until 2024 with his current club, including a reported €50 million release clause, which will likely become less rigid as the winger’s contract nears expiration.

The attacking midfielder was promoted to Fluminense’s under-23 squad this season, where he scored four goals before returning down to the under-20s in January to play in ‘Copinha’, where he scored twice and provided an assist. Since then, the player has steadily been integrated into the professional squad, where he has played 14 games but has yet to score a goal.

Leeds’ own Brazilian winger, Raphinha has also received significant interest of his own, with the club likely eyeing Martins as his successor, should he end up departing this summer.

If Leeds are successful in their pursuit of Matheus Martins, the winger will follow the footsteps of former Fluminense products Richarlison and Joao Pedro – both of whom previously made the leap from Brazil to England, joining Watford, and have both enjoyed successful spells in English football, with Richarlison going on to lead the line for Everton after departing the Hornets.

Leeds will be hoping to turn the youngster into a dynamic talisman of their own, should they be able to fend off the likes of Champions League-chasers Ajax and Benfica – both of whom will likely offer the player European football next season.