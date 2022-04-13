Newcastle are reportedly set to secure their first signing of the summer transfer window, agreeing a permanent deal for current Aston Villa loanee, Matt Targett, according to Daily Mail.

The Magpies are expected to complete a £15million deal to secure the full-back on a permanent basis upon completion of his loan spell at St James’s Park, making him their first addition ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 26-year-old has featured in 26 league appearances this season and will put manager Eddie Howe’s mind at ease regarding the left-back spot going into next season.

Upon Targett’s arrival at St James’s Park Howe told NUFC.co.uk, “We have gone into this transfer window with a plan to add strong competition in specific areas of the team and Matt will be a fantastic option for us on the left.

“He has important Premier League experience and know-how at this level, so I’m really pleased we’ve been able to add him to the squad.”

Targett will likely be the first of many ins and outgoings this summer transfer window for Newcastle, who once again look to overhaul their squad and splash the cash on new incoming, with the likes of Miguel Almiron facing the axe as Newcastle look to generate income and create squad space going into the summer.

Newcastle have been on a fine run of form since the financial takeover and Eddie Howe’s takeover of the club, steering the club well clear of the looming drop since the end of January, a window which saw the club bring in big-money signings, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes. The club will likely look to build on this form and hit the ground running next season, and with their financial backing, a top-half finish may well be a must for Eddie Howe’s men.