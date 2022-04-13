Euro giants attempt to hijack Arsenal’s talks over potential €25m transfer

AC Milan are reportedly working on a deal to seal the transfer of Club Brugge winger Noa Lang this summer, possibly on an initial loan.

First contacts seem to have taken place as Milan try to win the race for Lang’s signature, according to Todo Fichajes, and this could be bad news for fellow admirers Arsenal.

Another recent report from Todo Fichajes claimed the Gunners were in talks over signing Lang for around €25million, but that could now be under threat.

Mikel Arteta urgently needs more spark in his attack next season, and a promising young talent like Lang looks like he could be ideal to replace the struggling Nicolas Pepe out wide.

Noa Lang has been linked with Arsenal and AC Milan
Still, with Arsenal not yet guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League, it’s easy to imagine that a player like Lang might view Milan as the more tempting option.

The Netherlands international will want to show what he can do on the biggest stage, and Milan look like becoming a force again after a difficult few years.

Then again, with Arsenal there’s always the lure of playing in the Premier League and living in London, so Gooners will hope there’s still a chance they can come out on top here.

