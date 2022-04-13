Video: Darwin Nunez shows why Arsenal & Man Utd want him with brilliant goal vs Liverpool

Darwin Nunez scored a beautifully-taken goal for Benfica away to Liverpool tonight as he showed the quality that’s made him such a man in demand ahead of the summer.

Watch below as the Uruguay international slots home with great composure and quality to make it 3-3, even though it initially looked like it might be ruled out for offside before VAR intervened and gave the goal…

That’s Nunez’s 32nd goal of the season in all competitions, and it’s clear this is a 22-year-old with a very bright future ahead of him.

This kind of finishing shows why he’s got such an impressive record, and explains interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, as reported by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Romano claims Nunez will be leaving Benfica this summer, and he’d certainly be a dream replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal, who face a crisis up front as they also have Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract this summer.

Man Utd, meanwhile, would do well to bring in Nunez as a long-term replacement for ageing attacking duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, and as an upgrade on struggling forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

